‘Din: The Day’ director reveals actual budget, accuses Ananata of violating contract

The much-talked-about Ananta Jalil-starrer film "Din: The Day" is again in talks as director of the film Morteza Atashzamzam on Monday revealed the actual budget of the movie.

As opposed to Ananta Jalil’s previously claimed budget of more than Tk 1 billion, the actual amount is not even close to the aforementioned budget, reports UNB.

Iranian filmmaker Morteza recently accused Ananta Jalil of violating the movie's agreement via a post on his Instagram handle.

And as promised during his initial criticism of Ananta Jalil, the filmmaker has now come forward with a post on his Instagram to "reveal" the budget of "Din: The Day," which is USD 500,000.

This stands around 40 million, when converted in taka and that is nowhere near the over a billion budget, earlier claimed by Ananta Jalil throughout the film’s promotion.