Bradley Cooper to star in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Bullitt’ remake

Actor Bradley Cooper will feature in Steven Spielberg’s next film, an original feature based on the character of Frank Bullitt, the no-nonsense San Francisco cop played by Steve McQueen in the 1968 action-thriller ‘Bullitt’.

Variety informed that Josh Singer has been roped in to write the screenplay for the film, which is currently in development at Warner Bros.

Though plot details haven’t been revealed, the forthcoming production is expected to follow Bullitt on an entirely different exploit than the McQueen original’s.