Bradley Cooper to star in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Bullitt’ remake

Cooper will also produce the film along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro). More details regarding the project are awaited.
Warner Bros released the original “Bullitt” which was directed by Peter Yates and based on the 1963 novel “Mute Witness.” In what became McQueen’s most notable role, he portrayed a detective who investigates the death of a mob informant he was hired to protect.
Meanwhile, Cooper is currently in post-production on the highly anticipated film ‘Maestro’ which he stars in, co-writes, directs and produces.