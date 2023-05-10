Robert De Niro becomes father again at 79

Robert De Niro has become a father again at the age of 79, the “Raging Bull” actor said in a recent interview.

Double-Oscar winner De Niro corrected an interviewer who suggested he only had six children, telling her it is now “seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he told ET Canada, without revealing the baby’s gender or the identity of the mother.

De Niro’s publicist confirmed the news to AFP.