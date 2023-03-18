'The Wire' star Lance Reddick dead at 60: publicist

Actor Lance Reddick who played steely Baltimore police lieutenant Cedric Daniels in hit TV show ‘The Wire’ has died, his publicist said Friday. He was 60.

Reddick, who also appeared in the ‘John Wick’ series of films opposite Keanu Reeves, was found dead at his home in the Studio City area of Los Angeles, reported media.

"Acclaimed actor Lance Reddick passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes," publicist Mia Hansen told AFP.

"Lance will be greatly missed."

Reddick rose to prominence in 2000 on the HBO prison drama ‘Oz’ in which he played an undercover detective battling the drugs trade, but who soon gets drawn into addiction.