“After the movie ‘Ammajan,’ no character quite attracted me”

Prothom Alo :

I want to ask you about something that, as far as I know, you have never spoken about. When Bangladesh became independent in 1971, many artistes and film professionals returned from Pakistan to Bangladesh and resumed working here. But you did not return, and there have been many stories and rumours about it. I would like to ask you directly: what was going through your mind that led you not to return?

Shabnam: That’s a very good question. I’ve actually never spoken about this before.

As I told you earlier, at one point I was shooting four films simultaneously. Bangladesh became independent during that period. There were many Bangladeshi artistes in Pakistan at the time. They probably sensed what was happening and left Karachi and returned home.

I was in Lahore, extremely busy shooting day and night. At that time, I couldn’t make a decision. I thought I would finish all my shooting and then leave. But I had no idea that “finishing” everything would end up taking me 30 years in Pakistan.

Anyway, at one point I began missing home terribly. I wanted to see my parents and everyone else. After Bangladesh became independent, an announcement was made that any artiste leaving Pakistan would need an NOC.

One day in 1974, Robin said, “It’s been three years, and we still haven’t received the NOC. We’ve been asking for one for three years, but we still haven’t got it. I can’t see my parents. I can’t go to my independent country.”

The minister then said, “No one has told me anything about this!”

He called his personal secretary and told him to find the file. When the secretary said he couldn’t locate it, the minister scolded him severely. Eventually, the file was found.

As soon as he opened it, he said, “Look at this. You weren’t being given the NOC because of this letter.”

I saw that it was a letter from the Producers’ Association. They had written that Shabnam should not be given an NOC because they had invested crores of rupees in me.

I was stunned when I saw the letter. All this happened in 1974. We had actually applied for the NOC back in 1971.

I said, “I’ve seen the letter, but will you give me the NOC or not?”

He said, “Of course I will. Why wouldn’t I?”

“Then please give it to me. I want to see my parents. I want to go home.”

And then I came back.

The first time, I went to Bangladesh with the NOC, stayed for a month, and returned. When I went back, everyone in Pakistan was astonished.

For me, commitment has always been a very important thing.