"Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026. The happiest our hearts have ever been. Samantha and Raj," the couple wrote.

The announcement quickly received an overwhelming response on social media, crossing 1.5 million likes within an hour of being shared.

Fans and members of the Indian film industry flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and good wishes for the new parents.

Among those who extended their wishes were actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Kharbanda, Athiya Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.