Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent

British actress Glenda Jackson, the two-time Oscar-winning actress who went on to become an MP, died on Thursday at the age of 87, prompting tributes from the worlds of entertainment and politics.

Her agent Lionel Larner said she "died peacefully at her home in Blackheath London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side".

"She recently completed filming 'The Great Escaper' in which she co-starred with Michael Caine," he added.

The film tells the true story of a World War II veteran who escaped his care home to attend a commemoration of the D-Day landings in France.

Caine, who turned 90 this year, described Jackson, with whom he previously worked in 1975 on "The Romantic Englishwoman", as "one of our greatest movie actresses".