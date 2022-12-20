Harvey Weinstein convicted of rape in Hollywood trial

Disgraced US movie titan Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday of sexually assaulting a woman a decade ago, in what prosecutors said was part of his "reign of terror" over aspiring young actresses in Hollywood.

A jury in Los Angeles deliberated for two weeks before finding the "Shakespeare in Love" producer guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against the woman, who was not publicly named.

They did not reach a verdict on several other charges in a trial that had involved accusations by four women.

Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of sex crimes in New York.

Rumors of Weinstein's impropriety had circulated in Hollywood for years, but his position at the apex of Tinseltown meant few were prepared to challenge him.