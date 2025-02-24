Vatican thriller 'Conclave' wins top prize in SAG Awards upset

Vatican thriller "Conclave" won top prize at an unpredictable Screen Actors Guild Awards gala Sunday, throwing a potential late curveball into the Oscars race just a week before the Academy Awards.

The movie about the mysterious, behind-closed-doors selection process for choosing a new pope won the prize for best cast -- the SAG equivalent to best picture -- for a stellar ensemble including Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini.

Collecting the award, Fiennes said the win was a celebration of "community," and "the supreme importance of it in our work and in the world."

Rossellini earlier wished "a quick recovery" to Pope Francis, who has been in hospital for 10 days with respiratory issues and remains in critical condition.

Having also won big at Britain's recent BAFTA awards, "Conclave" now appears a strong, late-breaking contender for the best picture Oscar, alongside critical darlings such as "Anora."