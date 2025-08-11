Jaya Ahsan on her relationship: We have been together for many years
Jaya Ahsan is currently enjoying one of the best phases of her career. After captivating the audience with Taandob and Utsob during Eid this year, this actress returned to silver screen with two more Tollywood films, Dear Ma and Putul Nacher Itikotha. These two have been released in Kolkata in July and August.
During promotional activities, Jaya gave an interview to Kolkata-based YouTube channel Indulge Express, where she spoke not only about her films but also, for the first time, in detail about her romantic relationship and thoughts on marriage.
When the host asked if there was someone special in her life, Jaya didn’t hesitate: “Yes, of course. People can’t live alone. Of course there is.” She didn’t reveal his name, but made it clear her “special person” isn’t from the film industry. And no, it wasn’t a strict rule to avoid dating an actor — it just happened that way.
“We have been together for a long time, many years… In any relationship, it’s important to become good friends first, and to remain friends. That’s something we definitely are. He tolerates a lot from me. I am an actress, I travel a lot, I’m here in Kolkata working, and he doesn’t mind. He lets me work. That’s important, because everyone needs time together, and we haven’t had that opportunity. I’m a very private person, and so is he. We try to live in our own way,” she shared with a smile.
Asked what she loves most about him, Jaya replied instantly: “He is very calm.” When the host pointed out that she herself is calm, she laughed: “Yes, maybe that’s why I like him.”
But what about marriage? Will she tie the knot with her mystery man? Jaya’s answer was thoughtful: “I can’t say anything about that right now. I don’t know if I’ll feel like getting married anytime soon, or at all. But yes, I respect the idea of marriage and living together. I just haven’t made a decision yet.”
The host pressed further, was she simply not ready? Jaya explained, “It’s not about being ready. I actually have a fear — an anxiety.” And could that fear be linked to past relationships? “Possibly. I think so too,” she admitted.
Jaya Ahsan hinted at a few upcoming films and web series in the pipeline but, she’s not spilling the details just yet.