Jaya Ahsan on her relationship: We have been together for many years

Jaya Ahsan is currently enjoying one of the best phases of her career. After captivating the audience with Taandob and Utsob during Eid this year, this actress returned to silver screen with two more Tollywood films, Dear Ma and Putul Nacher Itikotha. These two have been released in Kolkata in July and August.

During promotional activities, Jaya gave an interview to Kolkata-based YouTube channel Indulge Express, where she spoke not only about her films but also, for the first time, in detail about her romantic relationship and thoughts on marriage.

When the host asked if there was someone special in her life, Jaya didn’t hesitate: “Yes, of course. People can’t live alone. Of course there is.” She didn’t reveal his name, but made it clear her “special person” isn’t from the film industry. And no, it wasn’t a strict rule to avoid dating an actor — it just happened that way.