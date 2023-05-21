Robert De Niro compares his evil new character to Trump

Robert De Niro couldn't help but take a jab at Donald Trump in Cannes on Sunday, saying his character in the new film embodied the same kind of "evil" as the ex-president.

The legendary actor, 79, stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's epic ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which premiered to rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

He plays a real-life dignitary from 1920s rural America, William Hale, who built trust with local Osage Indians and then orchestrated dozens of murders in order to steal their oil-rich land.