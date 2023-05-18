Indiana Jones swings on to red carpet at Cannes

It is also rumoured that the 80-year-old star is de-aged for an extended flashback sequence for the new film, which is due for general release next month.

Ford is also accompanied on this adventure by British actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the brain behind award-winning shows ‘Fleabag’ and ‘Killing Eve’.

It is the first of the five films, which began back in 1981 with ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’, not to be directed by Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg passed the reins to James Mangold, known for Johnny Cash biopic ‘Walk The Line’.

The franchise is now part of the Disney empire, who bought it along with ‘Star Wars’ when they took over Lucasfilm in 2012.