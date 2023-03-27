Latest 'John Wick' tops box office in a big, bloody opening

Lionsgate's neo-noir action thriller ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ opened this weekend with North American ticket sales estimated at an impressive $73.5 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

Analyst David A Gross called it "a superb opening," noting that each Wick sequel has managed to outdo its predecessors.

Reviews have been mostly positive: "Would that all action films were so well and cleanly choreographed," the Washington Post gushed; but some reviewers saw the body count -- more than 100 per bloody Wick movie -- as a bit much.