Academy member Jeffrey Cooper sentenced to 8 years in prison for child molestation

"Children are the most vulnerable members of our community," said Los Angeles county district attorney George Gascon in a statement after Monday's sentencing hearing.
“Mr Cooper abused his position of trust and caused incredible harm to helpless victims. I know that nothing can undo the trauma that they have endured, but I hope the victims find peace and healing now that this criminal process is complete,” Gascon added.
Accused of sexual assaulting two female minors, Cooper first was arrested in 2018 by LA county sheriff's deputies. While finding guilty in May of three felony counts of lewd acts, the jury remained deadlocked on the case of a second girl.
Present in a blue jail jumpsuit at today's LA Superior Court hearing, Cooper has been in custody since 20 May, when the verdict came down.
The verdict against Cooper stands as a clear violation of Academy standards of conduct, and the group's board will meet early next month, with a final decision on Cooper as the first order of business.
Cooper became a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2002.