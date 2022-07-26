Academy member Jeffrey Cooper sentenced to 8 years in prison for child molestation

Film Academy member Jeffrey Cooper, who was found guilty of three counts of child molestation, will face up to 8 years in prison.

Seventy-year-old Cooper received an 8-year stint in state prison during the hearing in a Van Nuys courtroom, as reported by sources. He also will be formally registered as a sex offender.

Almost simultaneously, two accusers of Cooper's hit him with a civil lawsuit for "personal injuries and damages arising out of childhood sexual abuse.”