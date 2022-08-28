Ananta Jalil refutes ‘Din: The Day’ director’s allegations

Actor-producer-businessman Ananta Jalil has refuted Iranian filmmaker Morteza Atashzamzam’s complaints about the film ‘Din: The Day’ on the issue of its actual budget.

He made the response in a video message posted on his verified Facebook page on Saturday, reports UNB.

According to the film contract, Ananta was supposed to pay all the expenses for the film’s shooting in Bangladesh.

Claiming to have paid all the expenses according to the contract, Ananta said, “It is none of Morteza’s concern whether it costs Tk 10 million or 40 million for shooting here.”

He said the shooting of the film started in 2019 and completed by 2020.