Leonardo DiCaprio starer 'One Battle After Another' debuts top of box office

Paul Thomas Anderson's action thriller ‘One Battle After Another’ stormed to the top of the North American box office on its debut weekend, industry estimates showed Sunday.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio as a retired radical fighter who is dragged back in to action to help his daughter, the film's veering from the ridiculous to the deadly serious had audiences riveted.

The New York Times described the film as "a carnivalesque epic about good and evil, violence and power, inalienable rights and the fight against injustice."