'The Devil Wears Prada 2' begins filming with Meryl Streep and Ann Hathaway

Fashion's fiercest editor is officially back, and she's not alone. Production has kicked off on 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', with Oscar-winner Meryl Streep donning Miranda Priestly's icy composure once again.

Alongside her are Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, all reprising their iconic roles from the 2006 hit.

The sequel, under the banner of Disney's 20th Century Studios, is set to sashay into cinemas on 1 May, 2026.