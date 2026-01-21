Actor Javed passes away
Veteran film actor Ilias Javed has passed away after a prolonged illness. He died at a hospital in Uttara, Dhaka around 11:30 am on Wednesday.
He was 82.
Javed’s death was confirmed by his wife, actress Dolly Chowdhury to Prothom Alo. The actor had been suffering from cancer.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Dolly Chowdhury said, “His physical condition deteriorated critically this morning. He had been receiving medical treatment at the hospital for some time. At one stage, we continued his treatment at home, with physicians from the hospital and two nurses providing regular care there for several days.”
“This morning, when the two nurses arrived, they informed us that his entire body had gone cold. An ambulance was then called and he was taken to the hospital where he had been receiving treatment for a long time. After he was taken there, the attending physician declared him dead,” she added.
Javed began his career in the film industry in the 1960s as a dance director. His first assignment as a choreographer was for the Urdu-language film Malan, directed by Kaiser Pasha.
He made his acting debut in 1964 with the Urdu film ‘Nayi Zindagi’. Over the years, he appeared in a number of notable films, including ‘Malka Banu’, ‘Anek Din Agey’, ‘Shahzadi’, ‘Nishan’, ‘Rajkumari Chandrabanu’, ‘Kajal Rekha’ and ‘Saheb Bibi’, among others.