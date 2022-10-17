Tom Felton opens up about 'secret love' for 'Harry Potter' co-star Emma Watson

'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton, who portrayed the role of 'Draco Malfoy' in the franchise, revealed that he 'secretly had romantic feelings' for his co-star Emma Watson.

According to reports, the 35-year-old actor admitted that there was "a spark" between him and the 32-year-old actress in his new memoir, "Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard" by The Evening Standard.

"I loved and admired her as a person in a way I could never explain to anybody else," he stated there.