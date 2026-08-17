Spider-Man swings high for third weekend in the box office

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ continued dominating the North American box office, drawing an additional USD 70 million in ticket sales on its third weekend on the big screen, according to industry estimates.

The superhero film fronted by Tom Holland and real-life wife Zendaya has brought in more than USD 2 billion globally since its 31 July release, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations.

It is now Sony Picture's highest-ever grossing film, according to the Hollywood Reporter.