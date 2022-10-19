Bigg Boss 16: Ali Fazal demands MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s removal from show

Colors TV’s decision to bring Sajid to the Bigg Boss house has been criticised by many including singer Sona Mohapatra who claimed that she faced harassment at the hands of music composer Anu Malik.
“This is #SajidKhan , now on a reality TV show. Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot,” she had tweeted.
After facing the allegations, Sajid, in 2018, decided to take a ‘moral responsibility of stepping down’ from his directorial post of ‘Houseful 4’. The directorial responsibilities were handed over to filmmaker Farhad Samji. He also said that he decided because ‘pressure’ was being put on his family.
Now it’s to see whether Colors TV will remove Sajid from the show or not.