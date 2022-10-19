Bigg Boss 16: Ali Fazal demands MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s removal from show

Actor Ali Fazal has become the latest celebritiy to express his dismay at MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s participation in Salman Khan-hosted show ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Ali recently took to Instagram and reshared a post demanding filmmaker Sajid’s removal from the reality show. In the original post shared by an artist, Smish Designs, a hand with a lighter can be seen burning the poster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Bigg 16. The poster was captioned, “Evict Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss now!”

Sajid was mired in #MeToo controversy in 2018 after nine women from the industry - who worked with Khan on his various projects - had accused the filmmaker of sexually harassing them. Actresses like Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, Aahana Kumra and Mandana Karimi, among others, had levelled the allegations against him.