Pakistani actress Mahira Khan ties the knot with long-time beau Salim Karim

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Salim Karim. Videos from her wedding day are going viral on social media, and the couple looks stunning.

Salim looked handsome in his black sherwani and blue turban, while the star looked gorgeous in her pastel lehenga and translucent veil.

Salim became emotional and was spotted crying tears of delight as bride Mahira walked down the aisle. He hugged her once as he removed her veil, and their love and strong chemistry drew everyone's attention.