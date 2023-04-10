'Super Mario' movie hops to a huge opening

It's only April, but Universal's ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ racked up such huge numbers in its North American opening weekend that analysts say it could top the list for all of 2023.

The animated film, a joint effort of Universal, Nintendo and Illumination studios, sold an estimated $146.4 million in tickets over the Easter weekend, and $204.6 million in its first five days, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday, adding, it "will easily be the #1 flick of 2023."