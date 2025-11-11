Hema Malini reacts to Dharmendra death reports, calls it 'unforgivable'

In the wake of growing speculations regarding actor Dharmendra's health, his wife and politician Hema Malini has strongly called out the media reports.

Taking to her X handle, Hema Malini, in a strong-worded tweet, wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible."

She also urged everyone to give due respect and privacy to their family.

Hema Malini's reaction arrived on the heels of a clarification issued by their daughter, actor Esha Deol.