Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra gets engaged to Raghav Chadha

The love story might have blossomed in the soil of London, but they are desi at hearts! Parineeti Chopra got engaged to her 'Ishaqzaade' Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony was observed following Sikh rituals.

After months of speculations, the duo put an end to it as they exchanged rings in the presence of family, friends and distinguished guests at Kapurthala House, New Delhi.

The couple greeted the paps outside their house after the ceremony. The newly engaged duo was all smiles for the camera. The family members of the Chopra and Chadhas distributed sweets for the paps stationed outside the venue.

After the ceremony, the couple took to Instagram to share the pictures. Parineeti and Raghav twinned over a white dress. Parineeti's caption read, “Everything I prayed for... I said yes!” while Raghav wrote in the caption, “Everything I prayed for... She said yes!”