Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' leads SAG nominations as gala moves to Netflix

Fresh from its wins at the Golden Globes, Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' on Wednesday topped the nominations for the influential Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are key to Oscars success.

The SAG Awards, voted on by Hollywood actors, are likely to enjoy a profile boost of their own this year as they are broadcast globally on Netflix -- an awards show first for the world's biggest streamer.

'Oppenheimer', which tells the story of the inventor of the atomic bomb, earned nods for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt, as well as "outstanding performance by a cast" -- the SAG Awards' top prize.

Nolan's three-hour epic, which earned nearly USD 1 billion and received rave reviews from critics, is rapidly becoming the clear favorite for the Academy Awards in March.