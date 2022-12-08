'Avatar 2' gets world premiere in London

One of the most delayed sequels in blockbuster history finally hit the big screen on Tuesday as "Avatar: The Way of Water" got its much-anticipated world premiere in London.

The 13-year wait for a follow-up to "Avatar", the biggest-grossing film of all time, cannot come too soon for cinemas around the world still struggling from the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The public will get to see James Cameron's three-hour opus next week, with the director hoping it will justify his dream of establishing a franchise on a par with "Star Wars" and the "Marvel" juggernaut.