Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be released in Russia

The craze for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' has not ended yet.

The film is now ready to release in dubbed versions across Russia and CIS countries including Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

As per a statement shared by YRF, the dubbed version will release on 13 July across 3000+ screens.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

On receiving abundant love for Pathaan, SRK tweeted, "ITS NOT THE BUSINESS....ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL".

“Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don't take it personally....it will never fly.”

“Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind,” he continued.

'Pathaan' also saw superstar Salman Khan in a special cameo.

