Robert Pattinson's 'Batman Part II' to start filming in 2026, release set in 2027

Fans of Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' finally have a reason to celebrate with. Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that 'The Batman Part II' will begin filming in spring 2026. The film is set to release in theatres on 1 October, 2027, reported a media outlet.

According to the publication, the update was shared in the company's recent letter to shareholders, where it also praised the success of Superman, directed by James Gunn. The new Superman movie has earned nearly USD 550 million at the global box office so far.