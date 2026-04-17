‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer at CinemaCon teases return of Downey Jr and Evans

Disney showcased the first theatrical trailer of the new Marvel franchise film ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ on Thursday during the closing day of CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

The clip -- played twice for the enthusiastic audience at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace -- offered the first look at Robert Downey Jr as the villainous Doctor Doom.

It marks the actor's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the death of Iron Man in 2019's ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

The footage also teased several dramatic moments from the movie, including a fight between Gambit and Shang-Chi -- played by Channing Tatum and Simu Liu, respectively -- and Patrick Stewart reprising his role as X-Men's Professor Xavier, warning: "Something's coming, something we may not be able to deter."