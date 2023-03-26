Quentin Tarantino and his world of imagination

His name is Quentin Tarantino. And the name is enough! Critics say that Tarantino is a genre by himself. You may like his movies, you may not.

But he is one of the most important American filmmakers of the present time, whose influence on the language of cinema can't be ignored.

The Oscar-winning director famously said, "You don't have to know how to make a movie. If you truly love cinema with all your heart and with enough passion, you can't help but make a good movie."