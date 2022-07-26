Ranveer Singh lands in legal trouble over his nude photoshoot

The complaint was submitted at the Chembur Police Station by an office-bearer of a Mumbai-based NGO, Mumbai Police informed.
The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on 21 July. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes.
In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe.
As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022.
Apart from that, Ranveer also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on 11 February, 2023.