Harvey Weinstein says to appeal rape conviction

Fallen movie mogul Harvey Weinstein said Tuesday he would appeal a new rape conviction that could see him jailed for up to 18 years.

The 70-year-old former producer, who is already serving prison time for other assaults, was found guilty in Los Angeles this week of attacking a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel room a decade ago, in a trial that heard how he used his power in Hollywood to sexually assault actresses, believing he would never be brought to book.

He was cleared of another charge, and a mistrial was declared on three more.