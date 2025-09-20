Movies

Stars Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci announce separation

Hollywood director Tim Burton and Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci are separating, they announced Friday in a statement to AFP.

"It is with much respect and deep care for each other that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways," they said in a joint statement.

Bellucci confirmed her romance with Burton in 2023 and he cast her in last year's comedy horror "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", a sequel to his 1988 blockbuster "Beetlejuice".

Bellucci plays Delores, a Frankenstein-like evil creature determined to take revenge on her ex-husband, played by Michael Keaton.

Bellucci has two children from her 14-year-old marrriage to French actor and "Irreversible" co-star Vincent Cassel which ended in 2013.

Burton was in a long-term relationship with British actress Helena Bonham Carter until 2014. They also share two children.

