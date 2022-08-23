Legal notice seeks complete ban on screening Hawa

A legal notice has been served to ban screenings of the film Hawa, for violating the Wildlife Conservation and Safety Act, reports UNB

Supreme court lawyer Khandaker Hasan Shahriar sent the notice to the chairman and vice chairman of Bangladesh Film Censor Board and information secretary Mokbul Hossain.

According to the notice, legal action will be taken if a satisfactory response isn't forthcoming within seven days of receiving the notice.