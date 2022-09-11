US opioid crisis doc wins top prize at Venice film festival

A documentary tracing an artist's campaign against the family behind the US opioid drug epidemic scooped the Golden Lion, the top prize at the Venice Film Festival, on Saturday.

Cate Blanchett won her second Venice acting award for her performance as a predatory classical music conductor in 'Tar', having won in 2008 for her unexpected turn as Bob Dylan in "I'm Not There".

She vowed to "drink a lot of red wine" out of the Volpi Cup she was awarded, and thanked "people around the world who make music which has kept us going in the last couple of years".