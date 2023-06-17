Hindu Sena files writ petition against 'Adipurush' film in Delhi HC

Hindu Sena filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court against 'Adipurush' demanding that the film not be certified for public exhibition.

Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta on Friday filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in Delhi High Court against 'Adipurush film'. In the writ petition filed in Delhi HC, Gupta stated, "This is a writ petition in the shape of public interest litigation under article 226 of the Constitution of India praying for issuance of an appropriate writ in the nature of direction to the respondents for removal of objectionable scenes depicting religious leaders /characters/figures in bad taste and issues a writ of mandamus to the respondents directing them to not certify the feature film Adipurush for public exhibition and pass such other or further order as this hon'ble court may deem fit and proper in the facts and circumstances of the case."