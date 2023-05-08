Superhero fatigue? Not for the third 'Guardians' film

Despite talk of growing superhero fatigue among moviegoers, Marvel's ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ opened to a solid $114 million in ticket sales in North American theaters, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

That estimated total, while well below last year's opening of Marvel's ‘Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness’ -- which launched to the tune of $187 million -- was still "an excellent opening for a Marvel episode 3 sequel," said analyst David A Gross, adding, "This is strong business."