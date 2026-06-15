Spielberg's 'Disclosure Day' debuts atop box office

Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi thriller, ‘Disclosure Day’, debuted in first place at the North American box office with USD 44 million in ticket sales, industry estimates showed Sunday.

With an ensemble cast led by Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor, the action-packed film follows an effort to reveal a decades-long coverup of extra-terrestrial visitations.

Decades after making ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ (1977) and ‘E.T.’ (1982), Spielberg returns to the burning question of whether humanity is alone -- but with a setting in our modern AI- and social media-altered world.

Industry analyst David A Gross called the USD 44 million debut a "very good opening for an original sci-fi thriller."