'One Million Years BC' actress Raquel Welch dies at 82

Raquel Welch, the US actress who became an international sex symbol after appearing in a deerskin bikini in "One Million Years BC," died Wednesday, her manager said. She was 82.

Welch "passed away peacefully" after "a brief illness," her manager said in an emailed statement to AFP, without providing further details.

The Golden Globe winner starred in more than 30 films -- including "Fantastic Voyage" and "The Three Musketeers" -- as well as some 50 television series in a career spanning five decades.

But she would be forever associated with "One Million Years BC." The fantasy movie's poster of Welch's bikini-clad cavewoman became part of cinema history.

In her 2010 autobiography "Beyond the Cleavage," Welch admitted she had struggled to avoid being typecast, writing that her acting career became "eclipsed by this bigger-than-life sex symbol."

But in a rare 2018 interview, Welch said she was at peace with being forever associated with her prehistoric bombshell heroine.