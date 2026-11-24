It was 1994. Sathi Bilkis Yasmin was watching the Miss World pageant on television at her home in Gulshan, Dhaka. While watching the competition, she was scolded by her mother for not concentrating on her studies. Jokingly, she told her mother, “You won't let me watch television. One day, you will see me participating in it myself.”

It was mostly said in jest. But the following year, her mother saw those words come true. Sathi participated in the Miss World pageant as the first contestant selected to represent Bangladesh.