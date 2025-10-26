Salman Shah murder case: Samira missing, where is Don?

Twenty-nine years after the death of Dhallywood’s beloved actor Salman Shah, a Dhaka court has finally ordered the revival and trial of the murder case.

The order was issued by Dhaka’s Sixth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Jannatul Ferdous Ibne Haque, who directed the case to be investigated under Ramna Police Station.

Salman Shah died on 6 September 1996. For decades, there has been speculation over the real cause of his death, yet no effective steps were taken for an investigation.

Following this new order, Salman’s uncle, Alamgir Kumkum, has filed a murder case with Ramna Police, naming Salman’s former wife Samira Haque, actor Don Haque, and nine others as accused.