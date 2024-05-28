Oscar Winner Judi Dench hints on retirement from acting

In what may be a poignant close to one of the most celebrated careers in cinema and theatre, Judi Dench has suggested that her time on film could be over.

The 89-year-old Oscar winner, known for her powerful performances and commanding presence, made the revelation during her appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, as confirmed by a media outlet.

Dench, who last graced the screen in the 2022 film 'Spirited,' admitted that she currently has no new film projects on the horizon.