Ilias Kanchan returns home after medical treatment, how’s the actor
Veteran film actor and Chairman of the road safety campaign Nirapad Sarak Chai (NISCHA), Ilias Kanchan, is returning to Bangladesh after more than 15 months of medical treatment in the United Kingdom.
He departed London's Heathrow Airport late on Sunday night, Bangladesh time, accompanied by his wife and son-in-law, and was expected to arrive in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.
The development was confirmed to Prothom Alo by NISCHA Vice-Chairman Liton Ershad.
Ilias Kanchan has been undergoing treatment in London since April last year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. During his stay, he received treatment at a hospital there while also residing at the home of his daughter, Ima Islam.
He underwent brain surgery at a London hospital in August last year. Although surgeons were able to remove a substantial portion of the tumour, they were unable to excise it completely because of the associated risks. Physicians subsequently informed the family that he had brain cancer.
Following the operation, Kanchan began an extended course of treatment. The first phase consisted of three months of chemotherapy, followed by oral therapy in the second phase.
According to family sources, he underwent more than 60 chemotherapy sessions over a 12-week period, receiving treatment five days a week. After completing the initial three-month course of oral therapy, he underwent a further three months of the same treatment. Altogether, across the three phases, he received around 100 chemotherapy sessions.
Despite the lengthy treatment, however, his physical condition has not improved as much as hoped.
Liton Ershad told Prothom Alo, "After spending more than a year and a half abroad, Kanchan Bhai had become increasingly restless. He was eager to return home and told his family that, as the third phase of therapy had been completed, he wanted to spend a few months in Bangladesh. He is being brought at his request. His physical condition is not particularly good, and there has not been much improvement. The third phase of therapy ended on 30 July. A new course of treatment will begin afterwards, but before that he wants to spend some time at home."
Citing Kanchan's physicians, Liton Ershad said that the cancer remains confined to the area where it was located following surgery and has not spread to any other part of the body, which the physicians consider an encouraging sign.
He added that Ilias Kanchan is now able to speak slowly, although his speech remains impaired. After talking for several minutes, he often struggles to complete a sentence. While his eating habits are generally normal, he no longer maintains the regular mealtimes he once did.