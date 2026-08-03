Ilias Kanchan returns home after medical treatment, how’s the actor

According to family sources, he underwent more than 60 chemotherapy sessions over a 12-week period, receiving treatment five days a week. After completing the initial three-month course of oral therapy, he underwent a further three months of the same treatment. Altogether, across the three phases, he received around 100 chemotherapy sessions.

Despite the lengthy treatment, however, his physical condition has not improved as much as hoped.

Liton Ershad told Prothom Alo, "After spending more than a year and a half abroad, Kanchan Bhai had become increasingly restless. He was eager to return home and told his family that, as the third phase of therapy had been completed, he wanted to spend a few months in Bangladesh. He is being brought at his request. His physical condition is not particularly good, and there has not been much improvement. The third phase of therapy ended on 30 July. A new course of treatment will begin afterwards, but before that he wants to spend some time at home."