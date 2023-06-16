The good father: Al Pacino a dad again at 83

Actor Al Pacino has become a dad again, at the grand old age of 83, a representative said Thursday.
The star's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has given birth to a son the couple has named Roman Pacino, publicist Stan Rosenfield told AFP.
Pacino -- known for such films as ‘The Godfather’ (1972), ‘Scarface’ (1983) and ‘Scent of a Woman’ (1992), for which he won an Oscar -- has three grown children from previous relationships. Alfallah was previously linked to rock star Mick Jagger.
Fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: at age 79, he welcomed his seventh child.