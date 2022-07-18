Lopez and Ben Affleck tie the knot in Vegas

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend in Las Vegas, 18 years after their first romance failed, court records showed.

The couple tied the knot Saturday, according to a marriage license they filed in Clark County, Nevada, that was seen by AFP.

It lists the parties to the nuptials as Affleck, Benjamin Geza and Lopez, Jennifer and gives the latter’s “new name” as Affleck, Jennifer.

The pair—he is 49 and she is 52 -- first met on the set of the widely panned movie “Gigli” in 2002.