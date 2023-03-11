Five things to watch for at the Oscars

All five best song nominees are invited to perform live at the Oscars.

That means pop superstar Rihanna will grace the stage, just weeks after her long-awaited Super Bowl halftime show, at which she revealed she is pregnant.

She will sing ‘Lift Me Up’ from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, while Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and ‘Everything Everywhere’ star Stephanie Hsu will perform ‘This Is A Life’.

Perhaps the biggest spectacle will be ‘Naatu Naatu’, the infectious showstopper from India's ‘RRR’, which has recently had audiences dancing in their seats in Hollywood movie theaters.

Sadly, there will be no Lady Gaga. Nominated for ‘Hold My Hand’ from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, she is unavailable as she is "in the middle of shooting a movie," Oscars producers say.

Lenny Kravitz will bring further stardust to the gala, performing music to accompany the annual "In Memoriam" tribute.