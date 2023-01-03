Movies

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner out of surgery after blunt chest trauma

Los Angeles, US
In this file photo taken on 22 April, 2019 US actor Jeremy Renner arrives for the World premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. AFP

Avengers star Jeremy Renner underwent surgery on Monday after a snow plow accident. However, he remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

As per media, Jeremy suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in the weather-related accident during the morning of New Year's Day.

After being transferred to a nearby medical center, Renner underwent surgery.

Jeremy's representative issued a statement that read, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him.”

“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,” the statement continued.

After learning about the unfortunate incident, fans and members of Hollywood and Bollywood film industries took to their respective social media handles and wished for Jeremy's speedy recovery.

Jeremy is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012).

He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010).

