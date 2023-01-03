Marvel actor Jeremy Renner out of surgery after blunt chest trauma

After being transferred to a nearby medical center, Renner underwent surgery.
Jeremy's representative issued a statement that read, "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him.”
“They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,” the statement continued.
After learning about the unfortunate incident, fans and members of Hollywood and Bollywood film industries took to their respective social media handles and wished for Jeremy's speedy recovery.
Jeremy is best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012).
He most recently played the character in the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Renner was nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010).