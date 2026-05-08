AI actors not eligible for Golden Globes, say organisers

Performances by AI-generated actors will not be eligible for Golden Globe awards, organisers said Thursday, days after they were also ruled out of Oscars contention.

The new guidelines will not automatically disqualify performances that have used artificial intelligence to enhance an actor, but require that a live human be the main element.

"Submissions in which a performance is substantially generated or created by artificial intelligence are not eligible" for consideration in the annual film and television prize-giving extravaganza, which kicks off Hollywood's awards season, organisers said.