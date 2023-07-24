'Barbie' sweeps North American box offices

DIY double features

According to industry estimates, some 200,000 people were thought to have purchased tickets to both films on the same day.

Emma McNealy, 35, was one of them.

“I had heard online people were planning to do it and it sounded funny to me,” the account manager told AFP. “At first I wasn’t planning to because I didn’t feel like anyone else would want to spend the whole day doing this for the bit, but luckily a friend was in.”

While both films fueled interest in the other, it was “Barbie” that pulled her in to try the double feature.

“I am sure I would have watched (‘Oppenheimer’) eventually, but not on opening weekend,” she said. “I think a lot of women like that a Barbie is getting more layers in this telling, it’s not just candy-coated fluff.”

Millions more were likely to catch both films on separate days.

“This was a phenomenal experience for people who love movies on the big screen,” president and CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners Michael O’Leary said in a statement Sunday.

“It was a truly historic weekend.”